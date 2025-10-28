Harrogate school hockey team secures spot in prestigious Yorkshire and Northeast Regional Finals

A hockey team at a school in Harrogate has booked their place in the Yorkshire and Northeast Regional Finals after a run of impressive performances built on teamwork, skill, and belief.

Thirteen students from Years 8 and 9 at Harrogate Grammar School have reached the Yorkshire and Northeast Regional Finals in the Under 14 Hockey Tournament.

In the opening round, the team competed against nine other schools from across North Yorkshire.

With only the top four teams progressing, Harrogate Grammar School stood out not just for their results, but also as the only state school from the county to make it through to the Tier 3 Yorkshire Sub Area Finals.

That momentum continued at the next stage, where Harrogate Grammar went unbeaten, didn’t concede a goal, and topped the group.

It was a team effort, with everyone contributing, particularly in defence, where a string of outstanding saves and disciplined organisation meant the team finished with a clean sheet.

Annabelle, Captain of the Harrogate Grammar School Under 14 hockey team, said: “I am very proud of the team.

"In the first round, people expected that we would lose.

"We then started to win, and by the second round the team had started to develop confidence.

"We are excited about the Northeast Regional Final and look forward to competing with other great teams.”

The result means Harrogate Grammar School will represent the Yorkshire Sub Area in the Regional Finals on Tuesday, November 11.

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their hard work, commitment, and sportsmanship.

"We admire the courage and tenacity that students have shown and wish them every success in the regional finals.

"Thank you also to Mrs Oliver and Mr Crawshaw for coaching the team.”