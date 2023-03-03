Harrogate school ‘heartened’ by pupils interest in World Book Day and War Horse author’s support

Prep School children at Ashville College – and staff members - arrived at school dressed as their favourite literary characters for an online assembly led by the acclaimed children's writer.

The theme for this year’s World Book Day. was ‘Read….so you never feel alone’ and the best-selling writer told Year 3 to 6 pupils - and pupils in other schools nationwide - about some of the books he has written and his love of the written word.

The Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “World Book Day is a diary date enjoyed by pupils and staff alike, and it’s been heartening to see that activities haven’t just been limited to the one day.

World Book Day at Ashville College Prep School in Harrogate - Deputy head Amanda Gifford and a pupil, both dressed as Mary Poppins.

“I have always believed that reading is fundamental to academic success.

"Reading helps instil intellectual curiosity and a love of learning in children from a young age; events like this remind older pupils that reading is something to be enjoyed for life and it can only ever support their attainment as they

progress through School.”

The exciting event with bestselling author and poet Sir Michael Morpurgo was just one of many literary activities organised at the school this week for youngsters.

World Book Day at Ashville College Prep School in Harrogate - Pupils line up in fancy dress as their favourite literary characters.

The school hosted an Usborne Book Fair, where children were able to purchase books with the money raised going to support new books for the Prep School library

There were ‘buddy reading’ sessions for pupils in Acorns through to Year 6, where older Prep School pupils read stories to the younger ones.

World Book Day was marked by Ashville Senior School and Sixth Form, too, with events including competitions to write a book review and to design an image for the national World Book Day token.

Asa Firth, Head of Ashville Prep School, said: “At Ashville Prep School we don’t celebrate books just one day of the year.

"For us it’s every day, and we don’t make it a chore.

