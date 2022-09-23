Harrogate school head talks about working by Queen’s values and championing girls’ goals

Sylvia Brett, principal of Harrogate Ladies College since 2013, has seen many changes in her distinguished career. (Picture by Charlotte Graham)

Sylvia Brett, principal of Harrogate Ladies College since 2013, has seen many changes in the shifting balance between state and private education in her career.

But, despite challenging times, Mrs Brett says youngsters at this leading independent school are prospering from principles which chime with the late Queen’s."The whole school has been mourning the Queen's passing," said Mrs Brett, who was deputy head at Roedean School in Sussex before taking up her role at Harrogate Ladies College a decade ago.

"We are proud of the royal visits of the past from the Queen and Princess Mary.

Principal Sylvia Brett with students at Harrogate Ladies College.

"But most of all we cherish the Queen's values, her Christian faith, her resilience. These are values we share.

"We are also aware of the good work Princes William and Harry have done on promoting mental health issues, especially with youngsters."

Founded as a girls' senior school in 1893, Harrogate Ladies College is set in a traditional-looking nest of buildings off Duchy Road.

These days this boarding and day school educates girls from ages 2 to 18 and boys up to age 11 only, not just from the UK but internationally, too.

The school had to work hard to come through the stresses, strains and traumas of the Covid pandemic.

But principal Sylvia Brett is now getting to grips with a new challenge - soaring fuel bills and the cost of living crisis.

One of the buildings at Harrogate Ladies College has seen its energy bills triple recently from £20,000 to £60,000.

But Mrs Brett remains positive the school can overcome whatever life throws at it.

"We don't live in a bubble. We have a huge range of different students.

"We are very mindful of the sorts of pressures our parents are under because of the cost of living.

"But, as a school and a charity, we have to balance the books.

"Fortunately, most of our buildings have a fixed three-year deal for energy.

"But it has made us even more aware of how we use resources now.

"In the long-term we have to get it right for the sake of the planet, as well as the school."

The days when a private school could look to the past are long gone.

From almost her first day at Harrogate Ladies College Sylvia Brett has been on a mission to ensure schools increase opportunities for girls to pursue subjects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, otherwise known as STEM.

She can point to some success on that score. Last year 75% of girls from the school entered at least one STEM A level subject - compared with the national average of 51%.

It may be an unfashionable viewpoint but she sees the fact the school is girls-only from the age of 11 as a benefit.

"Girls in co-ed schools are less likely to do STEM subjects than in single sex schools where girls are two-and-a-half times more to do some STEM subjects.

"It's shocking all that wasted potential.

"All young people should be able to fulfil their goals and follow their passions irrespective of gender.

"We're fortunate at Harrogate Ladies College that so many of our girls do science and engineering.

"One student who left his summer is now building F1 engines for a living.

"There's also been a resurgence of interest in vocational subjects, which is wonderful.

"But, at the end of the day, there is no single path forward in a good education."

Away from the political football that state education has turned into at times, Harrogate Ladies College feel free to concentrate on the goals that matter."There are no societal expectations or any bar to what students can do in single sex schools," said Mrs Brett. "You are free to set your own objectives."But no one school can ever suit everyone in the world. That is not possible."

Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools includes Highfield Pre-School and Highfield Prep School for boys and girls aged 2-11 years.

All three schools strive to be fully integrated to provide a seamless educational experience and are characterised by a strong sense of community.

Mrs Brett acknowledges the pressures on mental health faced by girls and boys these days.

But the school has devoted resources and time in recent years towards supporting its students' mental well-being as a matter of priority."We try to embed well-being in the language of the school.

"We have wellness champions and a wellness centre where students can go if they need to."The longer I've been in education the more I've thought that youngsters need to be allowed to flourish in themselves.

"I believe children do better in exams if they feel good in themselves.”

Harrogate Ladies College still honours the day in 1957 when the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the school after spending the day at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Mrs Brett is now seeking permission to rename the school's library after Her Majesty.

But the priority at Harrogate Ladies College is looking forward.

"We aim to give girls the confidence and freedom to be themselves and have a strong sense of identity.