Harrogate school head praises GCSE students for overcoming 'unprecedented disruption' of Covid era

Sixty-three per cent of the Harrogate school’s students achieved 5 standard passes, including English and Maths.

Nationally grades have returned to pre-pandemic levels but Mr Milburn and his staff are particularly proud of the students given the challenges they have faced in their time at secondary school.

“It’s been lovely to see our students this morning and to hear how well they’ve done,” Mr Milburn.

Harrogate GCSE results - Rossett School students Lucy Wighton, Olivia Money, Maya Dunmore and Hettie Sadler. (Picture Rossett School)

"The results they have collected today are a real testament to their resilience, commitment and dedication.

"Young people have faced unprecedented disruption to their education over the last three-and-a-half years but that only makes these results more remarkable.”

Mr Milburn said the majority of students had achieved the grades that would allow them to move on to their choice of sixth form, college or apprenticeship.

Students achieving 7s to 9s across all their subjects were Sam Barker, Arlo Collins, Harry Duffy, Maya Dunmore, Daniel Golding, Danni-Mae Hampson, Robyn Heywood, Henry Hull, George Park, Abbie Ramsden, Adam Taverner and Mariia Sorokina.

Mr Milburn added: “I would like to thank all the parents and staff at Rossett School for their support in helping our students achieve such great results.”