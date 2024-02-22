Harrogate school head hails her sixth form as 'epitome of academic aspiration'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most of this year’s Upper Sixth cohort at Ashville College have been successful in their applications for their chosen universities, with degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-based (STEM) subjects proving popular.

The popularity of STEM subjects has grown in recent year in tandem with the demand for professionals who understand innovations in society.

School head Rhiannon Wilkinson, hailed the students as the "the epitome of academic aspiration".

Successful Harrogate students - Ashville College sixth formers Emilia Christensen, Ethan Marshall, and Beth Harrison. (Picture contributed)

"Our young people are the epitome of the academic aspiration, character and resilience we aim to instil in all pupils,” she said.

"They will undoubtedly provide inspiration for younger generations who have an eye on similar prestigious careers.

“We are incredibly proud of all Upper Sixth pupils who have been successful in their applications and we look forward to supporting them as they concentrate on getting the A Level results they need to secure their university places."

Last year, 94 per cent of Ashville College’s Upper Sixth gained access to one of their preferred universities.

Among this year’s successful students flying the flag for the Harrogate independent school this time are:

Ethan Marshall, who has accepted an offer to study Engineering at the University of Cambridge.

Ethan, who has a specific interest in automotive industries, is set to join Trinity College in September.

He said: “The course seemed to fit what I wanted out of university.

"I want to learn as widely as possible, so I liked that there was no requirement to constrain yourself to one field of engineering.”

Marija Jovchevski, who has been invited to study Neuroscience at Kings College London.

She is passionate about contributing towards the fight against dementia.

Marija is originally from Macedonia, having joined Ashville through the HMC Projects Scholarship Programme.

Harvey Jones, who received a total of five offers to study Zoology, including one from the University of Manchester.