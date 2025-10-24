Harrogate school girl to feature in Channel 4 documentary on world-famous equestrian show

A school girl from Harrogate is set to feature in a Channel 4 documentary following a string of successes at a number of major equestrian events throughout the year.

Gracie-May Whitaker, 6, of Belmont Grosvenor School, will be featured in a documentary next month about the world-famous Horse of the Year Show.

The Year 2 pupil, who rode ponies before she could walk, comes from a family of horse-riding celebrities and has grown up surrounded by equestrian excellence.

Her great uncles, John and Michael Whitaker, are both Olympic medallists and her father, George Whitaker, is a European Gold medallist.

With more than 15 members of the Whitaker family competing at elite level, it is no surprise that Gracie is following in her family’s footsteps.

Michaela Whitaker, Gracie’s mum and an equestrian star in her own right, having won titles at the Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International Horse Show, said: “We are so proud of Gracie May’s recent equestrian achievements, as well as her dedication, maturity and love for her ponies.

“She has had an incredible year.

"Her dream is to follow in her family’s footsteps and one day represent her country internationally in show jumping.”

Gracie began competing nationally last year and was crowned Champion at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, also winning Supreme Mountain and Moorland with her pony, Thistledown Silver Bullet.

She also rode in the main arena at last year’s Horse of the Year Show during a tribute to her great uncle John, who received the Equestrian of the Year Award.

This year, her success has continued, qualifying three ponies for both the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead and the Horse of the Year Show.

Highlights include victories at the Royal International, claiming the Supreme title at the National Winter Championships, earning Supreme Novice Champion at the Summer Championships, and retaining her Supreme Mountain and Moorland title on Thistledown Silver Bullet.

Next month’s Channel 4 documentary, presented by broadcaster Matt Baker, equestrian influencer Gemma Owen, and rising para dressage star Tegan Vincent-Cooke, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world-famous Horse of the Year Show, highlighting the stories of the riders, their horses, and dedicated supporters.

Gracie May is one of the riders featured.

After finishing 4th in the Lead Rein Welsh Pony of the Year on Thistledown Silver Bullet and 5th on Seamoor Lady Derby, Gracie’s horse, Annandale Let’s Dance, entered the Horse of the Year Show as a strong favourite.

But he became upset by the atmosphere and Gracie made the decision to withdraw him from the class.

Gracie’s mum added: “Their journey was filmed by Channel 4 and Gracie was interviewed and the cameras followed her behind-the-scenes.

"She showed true professionalism and empathy for her pony, and she came out smiling, hugging her pony and later spoke beautifully in her follow-up interview explaining that ‘they’re just horses, not machines, and like us, they have off-days’.”

Peter Baird, Director of Sport at Belmont Grosvenor School, said he and the entire school community was extremely proud of Gracie’s equestrian success.

“We could not be prouder of Gracie May’s equestrian success and we follow her achievements closely.

"She is ambitious, resilient, nurturing and joyful – the embodiment of the Belmont Grosvenor School core values – and has an extremely bright future ahead of her.

“We celebrate all our pupil’s achievements weekly during a Celebration Assembly in school, which enables children to share their successes with the wider school community.

"And we can’t wait to tune into the Channel 4 documentary next month.”