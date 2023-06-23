Harrogate school 'excited' as Ofsted report says it is on right path to make improvements

The school issued a statement today saying that Ofsted inspectors had expressed confidence in new school leadership at Harrogate High School to drive further improvement in school standards.

The inspectors’ report, due to be published by Ofsted next week, has recognised the school’s development, confirming that “actions that leaders have taken have secured improvements in the quality of education”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While recognising that, overall, Harrogate High School requires improvement as it continues to develop, inspectors expressed confidence that the school’s leaders “have an accurate view of the school,” and that they have identified the next steps to be taken in school improvement.

Harrogate High School issued a statement today saying that Ofsted inspectors had expressed confidence in the new school leadership to drive improvements.

Sukhraj Gill, Headteacher of Harrogate High School, said: “This is an exciting time for Harrogate High School.

"Inspectors have recognised the improvements we have already made and confirmed that we are on the right track to make Harrogate High a great school.

"We have achieved a great deal at Harrogate High School – with a lot more to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue our relentless drive to make Harrogate High the best school it can be for all the young people that we educate.

“We’re especially pleased that inspectors recognised that we provide good support for pupils with additional needs.

"We value every young person in our school, whatever their needs.

"Ofsted’s findings are a vindication of our values as a truly inclusive school”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report recognised work undertaken by Northern Star Academies Trust; of which Harrogate High is a part, to strengthen governance and appoint new leadership.

Ofsted inspectors visited Harrogate High School for two days in late April.

They found:

Arrangements for safeguarding are effective, staff are well trained, and safeguarding is “seen as everyone’s responsibility” at Harrogate High School.

Leaders have developed an “ambitious curriculum”, including for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities – and that pupils with additional needs are “well supported in lessons”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is developing a “culture of reading”, with younger pupils reading more often and pupils who need help with reading getting the support they need.

All pupils receive independent advice and guidance to help them choose future careers, with a programme of activity to enable young people to make choices about education and training when they leave. Harrogate High School holds the “Career Mark” quality standard.

Inspectors also provided helpful recommendations for further improvement at Harrogate High School – all of which have been incorporated into school leaders’ development plans.

These include:

Greater consistency in the application of the school’s new curriculum and in the further implementation of its behaviour policy.

More planning of the personal development curriculum.

Improvements in communications with stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate High School is part of the Northern Star Academies Trust – a partnership of nine schools.

Jenn Plews, Chief Executive of Northern Star Academies Trust, said: “Harrogate High School has made massive strides forward under its new leadership.

"The Ofsted report is clear: leaders’ actions have improved the quality of education

"The fact that the school is full and has been oversubscribed is a testament to the work by our school and our Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad