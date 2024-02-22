Harrogate school delighted at progress so far after latest Ofsted visit but says more improvements are vital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rossett School has experienced a rollercoaster journey since it received a verdict of "requires improvement in some areas" from an Ofsted Inspection in November 2022.

But the school, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, has been bouncing back, appointing Tim Milburn as headteacher, joining Red Kite Learning Trust and merging its sixth form with nearby Harrogate Grammar School.

The latest Ofsted visit saw Inspectors meeting with Mr Milburn and senior leaders at the school, visiting lessons, speaking with pupils and looking at their work, behaviour, attitudes and the culture of safeguarding at the school.

In response to the letter from Ofsted, Tim Milburn, the headteacher of Rossett School in Harrogate, said: “Whilst we know that there is still more to do, it has been really encouraging that Ofsted have recognised the pace at which improvement is happening." (Picture contributed)

Reporting on the visit, Ofsted recognised that the “school and leaders have ensured that the school is improving quickly”.

In response to the letter from Ofsted, Mr Milburn said: “Whilst we know that there is still more to do, it has been really encouraging that Ofsted have recognised the pace at which improvement is happening.

"It should give us all confidence that if we can continue at this rate, with the support our Trust, we can be judged “good” at the next graded inspection.”

During its inspection last year, Ofsted identified three of the five core areas as ‘good’, but it was Leadership and Management and Behaviour and Attitudes that were deemed to require improvement.

In September 2023, Harrogate's Rossett School joined Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust of 14 schools in Harrogate and Leeds, including Harrogate Grammar School and Western Primary School. (Picture contributed)

In its letter, Ofsted recognised that "the school’s improvement priorities are now starting to become embedded, and pupils are receiving an improved quality of education as a result.”

While Ofsted reported that “a minority of pupils continue to demonstrate challenging behaviour", it did commend the new leadership stating that “the school has secured improvements in pupils’ behaviour’ and ‘leaders have a sharper focus on attendance”.

In September 2023, Rossett School joined Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust of 14 schools in Harrogate and Leeds, including Harrogate Grammar School and Western Primary School.

As a founding member of the Red Kite Alliance; a collaboration of 50 schools across North and West Yorkshire, Rossett School has worked closely with Red Kite Learning Trust schools for many years.

The move was designed to further reinforce this partnership, strengthening financial security and facilitating greater support with school improvement measures.

But headteacher Tim Milburn said it was vital to continue on the journey to improvement.

“We will continue to have high expectations for all students, whether it be about attendance, punctuality, uniform, or behaviour,” said Mr Milburn.

"These high expectations, which are rooted in our shared values, allow the individual and the whole community to work and learn in a safe, productive, and happy environment.

"Where students challenge those expectations, we will continue to take appropriate action that minimises the effect on those who are routinely choosing to do the right thing.

"This is an area where parental support is so powerful, and we will continue to work together to improve in this area.”