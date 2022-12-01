Harrogate school celebrating after being awarded prestigious environmental award

The co-educational prep school, based in Birstwith, has won a coveted national Eco Schools Green Flag award, which recognises excellence in environmental action and learning – for the fourth time.

In a highly-complimentary report, Eco Schools assessors congratulated the school on its wide ranging eco activities and campaigns, driven by pupils and aimed at including classmates across all year groups, including litter picks, book and DVD swaps, electrical use/waste competitions, and recognised the positive impact the school has made on their environment.

The judges said: “I hope you and your Eco Committee take great pride in your achievements – when listed, it's almost astonishing how many there are.

Belmont Grosvenor School have been awarded a prestigious accolade for their commitment to the environment

"The improvements to your school’s environment with the tree planting and the building bug hotels, and improving the school bike shed all really stand out nicely.

"Everyone involved should be incredibly proud of the changes they have made.”

To win the Green Flag, an internationally-recognised environmental award, pupils have to work towards a seven-point plan and steps range from having an active Eco Committee in school and agreeing a school-wide Eco-action plan, to pupils monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of their work and agreeing an environmental code for the school.

Belmont Grosvenor’s school curriculum was singled out for praise from the Eco Schools’ assessor, for integrating global environmental issues, not just through geography and science but across other subjects including drama and English, and pupils were applauded for taking their eco messages home and getting their families on board.

Mrs Nicola Shillam, Year 1 Teacher and Eco Committee co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, said: “We are all extremely proud of our young pupils and their passion and enthusiasm for creating a sustainable planet to live on.

“Gaining the Green Flag award shows their dedication and hard work.

