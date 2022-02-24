Harrogate pupils plant trees to help nature

The school was given five fruit trees and 60 tree whips and have an application with the White Rose Forest for more whips.

A school spokesman said: “The fruit trees have been planted by our Eco Committee, who are responsible for making our school as green as possible and the whips are part of our hedge project.

“We cannot wait to (literally) reap what we have sown, as well as looking forward to the benefits the new hedging will bring to our field.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The hedging will benefit us as parts of our field can still be quite boggy in the spring months and so the hedging will support the absorption of water, meaning the children will be able to use the field more.

“Further to this, the hedging will provide food and shelter for wildlife, including nesting birds and hibernating insects.”

They added: “The children really enjoyed the planting day and we are looking forward to planting more tree whips in the near future.”