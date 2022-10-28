Harrogate pupils’ lessons go outdoors in school’s latest exciting innovation

Teaching in the great outdoors - Outdoor Learning expert, Paul Oldham, with Ashville Prep School pupils in Harrogate enjoying an outdoors lesson.

The start of the new academic year at Ashville Prep School has seen the introduction of Outdoor Learning for all pupils, from Reception to Year 6 at an dedicated Outdoor Learning area - complete with an emperor bell tent and fire pit.

Pupils continue to learn traditional elements of the curriculum but in an alternative, exterior setting.

“Outdoor learning at Ashville Prep School is so much more than ad hoc forest school lessons that are sometimes offered at schools; it is an integral part of our curriculum," said Asa Firth, Head of Prep School.

“Paul Oldham, who has extensive experience in the delivery of the curriculum through outdoor learning, is supporting our teachers on innovative approaches to deliver traditional subjects, such as Maths, Science, Geography, and English outside to explore concepts and topics from a new outlook.

Mr Oldham believes that being outdoors is also important for a child’s physical and mental wellbeing, helping to develop pupils’ imagination and enhance their creativity.

“Following the increased time spent indoors at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is now even more important for children to recoup the lost time that they missed outdoors, which is integral to their development," he said.

So far, topics delivered outdoors have been popular with pupils, who have described them to be much more interactive and memorable than sitting in the classroom.

Meanwhile, next Wednesday, November 2, Ashville Prep School will be holding its next Open Doors Morning, giving families the chance to see the School ‘in action’.

As part of the event, visitors will meet individually with Asa Firth, Head of Prep School, as well as enjoy a tour of the school grounds to visit classrooms, speak with teachers, meet pupils and see the Outdoor Learning area.

Founded in 1877, Ashville College is a leading independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged 2-18 years and includes Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep, and Ashville’s Prep School, Senior School and Sixth Form.