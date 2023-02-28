Harrogate pupils impressed by guide dog Sheba during visit by Guide Dogs UK charity

The pupils from Harrogate’s Ashville Prep School were learning about the crucial work carried out by Guide Dogs UK as part of the school's Charity Club which is raising £2,500 to name a guide dog.

They had the help of two representatives from Guide Dogs UK - fundraising relationship manager for the Harrogate area, Nicola Ridgway, and merchandising officer, Gill Darbyshire - as well as Sheba and her partially-sighted owner, retired GP and dermatologist Kate Hammond.

Asa Firth, Head of Ashville Prep School, said: “It was superb to welcome Sheba, Kate, Nicola, and Gill to learn about the work of Guide Dogs UK.

Harrogate visit - Kate Hammond and guide dog, Sheba, are pictured with members of Ashville Prep School’s Charity Club, Charity Club Co-ordinator and Class Teacher, Louise Wells, and Guide Dogs representatives Gill Darbyshire and Nicola Ridgway.

“It was fascinating hearing from Kate about her journey with Sheba, and from Nicola and Gill about the process involved to train these wonderful dogs.

“The visit has also given the Charity Club extra impetus to ensure they meet – and hopefully beat – their fundraising target.”

Sheba, who is nine-years-old, has been with Kate for the last six years, and when she retires later this year, she will stay with Kate and her husband and become a family pet.

The pupils at Ashville heard that it takes a minimum of two years to train a guide dog, starting with it being placed into the home of a puppy raiser, who teaches the young dog skills such as lead work, stopping at curbs, avoiding obstacles, and not reacting to noises and distractions.

At the age of 12 months, the puppy then goes to a guide training centre for a year of intensive training, before being placed with a visually impaired person to live with them until their retirement aged ten.

The total cost of a guide dog, from training to retirement, is between £55,000 and £60,000, and there is currently a two-year wait for a service user to be paired with their guide dog.

