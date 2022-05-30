Harrogate pupils' CPR challenge raises over £1,000 for Ukraine appeal

Eleven students from Years 7 to 13 undertook a sponsored CPR challenge spurred on by a DJ system playing high energy tunes specially chosen with 100-120 beats per minute.

Along with the school’s first aid and health manager Helen Rogers, the students had to complete 30 minutes of CPR within one hour.

Some pupils worked alone while others paired up to take 10 minute turns, and there were even a few who managed to continue without stopping.

First Aid students at Rossett School took part in a sponsored CPR event to raise money for Ukraine

Ms Rogers said: "A huge well done to everyone who took part.

"It was very warm, hard work but lots of fun and there was a great camaraderie amongst the students.”

With the sponsorship money added to proceeds from an Easter Egg Raffle that the group had organised and from the sale of crocheted items handmade by Year 10 students Olivia and Hettie, the final total came to £1,040.

The money will now be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Ms Rogers added: “We set ourselves a target of £1,000 so we are over the moon to have raised more.

"The students were absolutely amazing; it’s no mean feat to complete 30 minutes of CPR, especially for those who did it non-stop.

"There were lots of blisters on our fingers and bruises on our hands afterwards."

Ms Rogers, who has been a St John Ambulance member for over 30 years, has been running the First Aid after-school sessions at Rossett School for seven years.