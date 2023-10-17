Harrogate pupils celebrate first prize at annual Festival of Quilts – Europe's biggest patchwork and quilting event

Pupils at a school in Harrogate are celebrating after being crowned ‘top of the quilts’ at an internationally-renowned crafting event.

Children in Year 5 and Year 6 at Belmont Grosvenor took first prize with their colourful 5ft by 4ft quilt at the annual Festival of Quilts held at the NEC in Birmingham.

The children’s entry beat off tough competition in the primary schools category of the prestigious competition to take the title.

Crafters from across Europe and beyond travel to the annual event, described as Europe’s ultimate quilting destination.

Pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School are celebrating after winning first prize at the annual Festival of Quilts

Mrs Gillian Furniss, Year 6 teacher and Art and DT co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, said she, and all the children, were delighted with the win.

“I was so impressed by the all the pupils and the perseverance they showed in completing this quilt.

"The children did more quilting on this particular entry than any of our pupils have done in previous quilts and their hard work certainly paid off.”

Pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School have been entering the annual quilting competition in Birmingham for almost ten years and it is the third time a group of Year 5 and 6 pupils have won the primary school category.

The children create their quilt during art and DT lessons throughout the summer term, with a view to it being completed in plenty of time to enter into the event.

Each square of the winning quilt, entitled ‘All About Me’, was designed and sewn by hand by the pupils and represented their current interests and hobbies, and what they want to do when they grow up.

The colourful quilt shows musicians, scientists, IT specialists, sportsmen and women and astronauts.

The Festival of Quilt judges described the Belmont Grosvenor School quilt as ‘stunning’ and said: “This quilt clearly displays the joy of making.

“Thank you for entering this excellent quilt – well done.”