Harrogate pupils celebrate first prize at annual Festival of Quilts – Europe's biggest patchwork and quilting competition

Pupils at a school in Harrogate are celebrating after being crowned ‘top of the quilts’ at an internationally-renowned crafting event – for the fourth time.

Children in Year 5 and Year 6 at Belmont Grosvenor School took first prize with their colourful 5ft x 4ft quilt at the annual Festival of Quilts competition held at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

This year’s theme was ‘Under the Sea’ and the pupils’ winning quilt included hand-sewn colourful fish, starfish, seaweed and a fishing net.

The pupil’s quilt beat off competition from nine other entries in the Young Quilter Group category of the prestigious competition to take the title.

Crafters from across Europe and beyond travel to the annual event, described as Europe’s ultimate quilting destination.

The Festival of Quilt judges said: “It’s an excellent piece full of movement and dynamic fish trying to escape a shiny net.

"Each fish has a different personality and character highlighted by the inspired use of embellishments.

"A great collaboration of work.”

Mrs Sian de Gracia, Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School, said the entire school community was delighted by the pupils’ latest win, and very proud of their crafting achievements.

She also thanked former Year 6 teacher and Art and DT co-ordinator Mrs Gillian Furniss, who retired earlier this year, for her hard work over the years co-ordinating and helping the pupils with their quilting skills.

She added: “Our pupils have entered this prestigious competition for many years, under the guidance of Mrs Furniss, and have now won first prize for the fourth time.

"We are all very proud of their hard work, the skills they have learned and the determination, resilience and attention to detail they have shown to create such an impressive quilt.

“Our Art and DT classroom is a very inspiring, colourful room where our Prep pupils learn a wide variety of skills, from drawing, painting and sculpture to textiles.”

There will be an opportunity to see the winning quilt when it is on display during the annual Knit + Stitch Show at the Harrogate Convention Centre in November.