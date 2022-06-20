Harrogate pupils celebrate end of school with special graduation ceremony

The Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony was a formal celebration of the students’ contribution and achievements during their years at Rossett School.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock and Head of Sixth Form Roger Keyworth gave welcome speeches before graduation certificates and yearbooks were presented to each student.

Awards were handed out for each faculty followed by the highly-coveted Rossett Sixth Form Achievement Award which was presented to Kieran Saphir and the Rossett Sixth Form Community Award which went to Harvey Kennedy.

In addition, the Sixth Form Senior Prefects and Committee presented a series of novelty awards following voting from all in Year 13.

A keynote speech was given by former Rossett Sixth Form Head Girl Lucy Hopkins, who returned to the school having just finished her degree in Business and Languages at Durham University.

In her speech, she reflected on the fantastic time she had at Rossett Sixth Form and offered some excellent career and life advice to the students.

Musical performances were also given by Udayan Purandare on the piano and the Year 13 band.

Ms Woodcock said: “Our Year 13 students have so much to be proud of and the Graduation Ceremony was a fantastic celebration of everything they have achieved at Rossett.