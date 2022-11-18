Harrogate pupil speaks in House of Commons on issues which matter to his generation

Brando Halloum, aged 14 of Harrogate Grammar School Year 10, speaking in the House of Commons.

Brando Naïm Halloum, 14, who is a Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) for Harrogate and Craven, made his speech on behalf of his constituents.

Taking part along with more than 200 other members, aged between 11 and 18 from across the UK and Overseas Territories, the Harrogate Grammar School student was called to speak in the Commons by speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The young Harrogate politician seized the chance to express his concern on the cost of living crisis and his lived experience of the impact discrimination is having on the mental wellbeing of his generation.

“The cost of living crisis is at the fore of my generation’s minds and I am concerned about the clear and disproportionate impact this is having on my constituents’ mental health and wellbeing,” said the youngster.

“Meeting the other MYPs gave me renewed motivation and a better insight into how I can enact upon my manifesto pledges of ‘fair and equal treatment’, ‘confidence in our future’ and ‘positive health and wellbeing’.”

Earlier this year, Brando was elected by more than 400 young people, aged 11-18 in Craven and Harrogate Schools, as part of the MYP (Make Your Mark) election in schools.

Because of the pandemic, this was the first time the group has met in the Chamber since 2019.

During their time in the Commons, the young politicians debated the issues chosen by the Make Your Mark ballot, designed to raise interest in current affairs amongst their peers.

And they voted in favour of making the cost-of-living crisis and health as the Youth Parliament’s priority campaign for this year.

Beyond Parliament, Brando campaigns regularly across the country to collaborate and represent the voice of his constituents, discuss issues, debate policies and plan events.

Locally, he informs such efforts by leading frequent focus groups, as a vocal member of the Harrogate Youth Council, his school’s debating team and an RAF Cadet.

To learn more about UK Youth Parliament visit https://www.byc.org.uk/uk/uk-youth-parliament/