Harrogate pupil set to have work displayed at world-famous Royal Academy of Arts

Rose Ritson’s depiction of a Ukrainian woman who just given birth to a girl named Veronica, is to be displayed at the institution’s Young Artists’ Summer Show 2022, being held between July 19 and August 14 in London.

Now in its fourth year, the Young Artists’ Summer Show is a free, open submission exhibition for young people aged four to 19 studying in the United Kingdom, and is judged by a panel of passionate artists and arts professionals.

The exhibition, which this year attracted more than 21,000 entries from 3,438 schools, provides a platform for the skilled and varied work of young artists.

Rose Ritson has had one of her paintings selected to appear at the Royal Academy of Arts

It champions the importance of art in education and celebrates the teachers fostering creativity in young people.

To help judges understand the thought process behind her acrylic, Rose wrote the following: "This is my painting of a woman in Ukraine that has just had a baby girl named Veronica.

"The hospital has been bombed by the Russian army because they are trying to invade Ukraine.

"I think that this painting symbolises the courage that the Ukrainian people have and what they are having to face.

"I hope that my painting shows the bravery and the perseverance of the woman in Ukraine as they strive for peace."

Simon Brook, Head of Art at Ashville College, said: “Ever since the Royal Academy launched its Young Artists’ Summer Show four years ago, we’ve been hoping we might have one of our pupil’s works featured in it.

“That time has now come, and I'm absolutely delighted for Rose - to be singled out from more than 21,000 entries is incredible.

"‘Veronica’ is a very thought-provoking piece, and the accompanying words really do hit home.”

Rose, who will be taking GCSE Art, said she was very excited about ‘Veronica’ appearing at the Royal Academy.

She added: “I used acrylic paint to create ‘Veronica’ and because of the time it took to dry, it took two days to finish.