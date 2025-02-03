Harrogate pupil receives prestigious Young Citizen Award thanks to Rotary Club of Harrogate
Nominated by the school, Andrew Huband has been working as Chair of Harrogate Youth Council and has been busy inspiring and mobilising young people to make a difference.
Working closely with North Yorkshire County Council Youth Parliament, he has been addressing key issues that affect young people today with a view to improving the lives of young people in the community.
Chris Whapples, President of the Rotary Club of Harrogate visited the school to present the award to Andrew in front of his Year 7 classmates in their school assembly.
When asked how he felt about this moment, Andrew said: “I’m proud to receive this award.
"A lot of credit must go to my fellow youth councillors who all work hard.”
Ann Percival, Club Secretary for the Rotary Club of Harrogate and Chair of the Youth Committee, stated that they were so impressed with Andrew, they have put him forward for the National award.
Out of all the nominations they received, the things that stood out for them were his ‘outstanding leadership, advocacy and passion for creating a brighter future’.
When asked what he would like to do when he grows up, Andrew said: “I don’t have a particular job in mind, however I want to stand up for what I believe in.”