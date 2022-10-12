Harrogate primary school wins worldwide recognition for environmental efforts

Youngsters at Highfield Prep School have been widely praised by the international education programme Eco-Schools for their action plan which included recycling, litter picking and even creating their own pond.

The school’s eco committee, which is made up of pupils, initially carried out a review of all the school’s environmental practices and came up with innovative ideas such as creating their own beeswax wraps in design and technology lessons and taking part in the national Great Big Spring Clean.

Mr James Savile, Head Teacher of Highfield Prep School, said: “Earning an Eco-Schools Green Flag takes passion, commitment and a desire to make a difference and our pupils should be proud of their great work.

Highfield Prep School has achieved an Eco-schools Green Flag for their commitment to sustainability and climate change

"They’re an inspiration and it makes us all feel heartened and positive about the future of our planet.”

The pupil’s plan also included collaborating with the catering team to reduce waste, taking part in the RSPB Big School Bird Watch, and prompted the children to make more sustainable decisions about their home life such as using public transport and participating in walk to school days.

Mrs Vicki van Zeller, Eco Lead at Highfield, said: “My aim going forward is that we embed issues such as climate change and sustainability into all areas of the curriculum and that it becomes part of daily conversations in school.

"Giving the pupils the knowledge and passion to make a difference.”

Adam Flint, from Eco-Schools, added: “We love the fact that the eco-committee is really inclusive and all pupils are welcome.

"Little touches like the Eco-Badges are an example of going above and beyond to make young people feel valued and empowered, which demonstrates that Highfield Prep is totally on board with the ethos of our programme.”

The judges were particularly impressed by the school’s imaginative ‘Rainforest Week’ during which the entire school was transformed to help the children learn about the challenges facing the rainforest and the impact of climate change on the planet.