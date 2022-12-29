Harrogate primary school wins praise for bringing festive cheer to elderly residents

Willow Tree Primary School Christmas Choir singing at Matcham Grange in Harrogate.

The choir from the town’s Willow Tree Community Primary School sang a selection of carols and Christmas favourites at the Matcham Grange Retirement Living Plus development by McCarthy Stone.

Homeowners and their guests also tucked into mouth-watering mince pies with tea and coffee during the two-hour festive event.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone North, part of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, said: "We always seek to foster links with the local community, especially at Christmas, and it was fantastic to see the children from Willow Tree Community Primary School giving their renditions of Yuletide tunes.

"Their performance was greatly enjoyed by everyone at Matcham Grange, and their guests, bringing a fantastic sprinkling of Yuletide spirit to the community.”Matcham Grange, which is located on Wetherby Road in Harrogate aims to bridge the gap between conventional retirement living and residential care.

An estate manager and their experienced team are on hand 24 hours a day to oversee the running of the development and also provide tailored support packages to suit individual needs.

The development features a large communal lounge, as well as an on-site bistro, serving freshly prepared meals daily.

The development comprises a total of 52 one-and two-bedroom homes available for outright purchase, rental or part-rent, part-buy.

Purchase prices start from £292,999.

