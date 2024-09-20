Harrogate primary school welcomes new therapy dog to help put smiles on children’s faces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet Maggie – the four-legged furry friend who has just joined Oatlands Infant School in Harrogate as their new therapy dog.

After successfully completing an intense training program, Maggie has successfully passed her final certification to join the school as a ‘Therapy Dog’.

Her duties will include welcoming families into school, helping when children (and staff) are upset and need a friend, listening to readers and spreading smiles whenever she walks.

Studies have shown that animals can act as a source of comfort during times of distress.

They lower peoples’ blood pressure, ease loneliness, encourage exercise, ease stress and support those suffering from depression.

Having therapy dogs in schools can also help children to feel more comfortable around pets through meeting them in a safe space with trusted adults.

Children, with consent from their parents and carers, will work with Maggie on a regular basis throughout the week.

She will pop into classrooms around the school, or she can be found snoozing in the Headteacher’s office in her Oatlands jumper.

The pupils will have opportunities to take Maggie for walks in the school’s Community Garden and to share their learning with her in groups and individually.

Christopher Harrison, Headteacher at Oatlands Infant School, said: “Our school’s core value is happiness, and Maggie’s role in school is to spread smiles far and wide.

“We want our children to feel welcome and loved here in school, and for school to feel like home away from home.

"Maggie will be a big part of this continuing journey.”