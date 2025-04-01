Harrogate primary school unveils new outdoor learning area thanks to fundraising effort
The new project is thanks to the hard work of the Friends of Richard Taylor School, who spent 2024 busy fundraising during the school’s 50th anniversary year.
The Richard Taylor Educational Trust also supported the purchasing of new play equipment.
Two new playgrounds for both key stage one and EYFS have been resurfaced and new equipment installed and purchased to make them fabulous platforms for outdoor learning and play.
Andrew Symonds, Headteacher at Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the new outdoor learning areas.
"They provide our children with wonderful opportunities to learn and grow together outdoors.
"You only have to see the huge smiles on their faces as they access both areas to know what a success the project has been.”
The school is now focussed on phase two which is the renovation of the key stage two playground areas.
