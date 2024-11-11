Harrogate primary school ‘thrilled’ after inspectors award ‘good’ rating following Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willow Tree Primary School, located on Wetherby Road in Harrogate, is celebrating a “Good” rating in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The report, which follows an inspection of the school back in October, highlights the school’s commitment to quality education, personal development and inclusion.

The school, now part of Northern Star Academies Trust (NSAT), was praised by inspectors for making “great strides in developing its curriculum” and for setting an ambitious curriculum for all pupils.

Inspectors observed that “pupils are happy and enthusiastic about learning at this caring and supportive school”.

Willow Tree Primary School pupils and headteacher Mr Robert Mold celebrating after receiving a 'good' rating in its latest Ofsted inspection

Pupils progress in reading and phonics was highlighted, with inspectors observing that “the school works hard to promote a love of reading”.

The report also acknowledged that the school’s phonics results, often viewed as a foundation for future learning, “consistently exceed national averages”.

The visit by Ofsted inspectors comes at the end of the first full year of leadership by the school’s new Headteacher Mr Robert Mold.

Mr Mold expressed pride in the school’s achievement and the hard work of the staff, students, and families.

He said: "We are thrilled to have received such positive feedback from Ofsted.

"This report reflects the dedication and expertise of our staff, the enthusiasm and attitude of our pupils, and the continued support of our wonderful community.

“We are especially pleased that the inspectors recognised the quality of our learning environments for our youngest pupils.

"We’ve invested heavily in our indoor and outdoor classroom areas to give our youngest children the very best opportunities to explore and be creative.

"It’s a priority for us to foster a real love of learning that children can take with them on their whole school journey and beyond.”

Inspectors also highlighted the positive behaviour of the pupils, noting that they take pride in demonstrating the school’s values of being “respectful, responsible and ready to learn”.

Jenn Plews, CEO of Northern Star Academies Trust, added: “"This “Good” rating is incredibly well deserved and is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Mr Mold and the entire school community.

"We are incredibly proud of what Willow Tree has achieved and are excited to build on this success."

As the school celebrates this achievement, it remains focused on its future goals, with a continued emphasis on high-quality teaching, an ambitious curriculum, and pupil’s personal development and wellbeing.

For more information about Willow Tree Primary School, visit www.willowtreeprimary.org.uk