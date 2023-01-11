Harrogate primary school selected by Government to undergo refurbishment
St Peter's CE Primary School are celebrating the news that the school has been selected to undergo refurbishment by a Government programme.
The school is one of 239 schools across the country to be chosen as part of the School Rebuild or Refurbishment Programme.
St Peters presented a strong case for additional funding and support to ensure the Victorian building, which was initially built to be a hospital, can undergo significant upgrading work to support the education of children well into the future.
Headteacher Mr Paul Griffiths said: “We are delighted with this news.
“A huge amount of time and work goes into preparing these applications and we are delighted to have been successful.
"Since joining the school in September 2021, a number of improvements including new outdoor play facilities, a new nurture room and a new classroom have been successfully completed.
"We are thrilled that we will be able to continue to invest significantly in the building for the benefit of staff, children, their families and the wider community.
"We look forward to keeping everyone updated with news of the scope and timing of the works as the year progresses.”
Jane Goodwin, Interim Chief Executive of Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, added: “Being selected to be part of this national programme and the capital investment that this will bring is significant for the children and staff of St Peter’s CE Primary School.
"We are delighted with this news and very much look forward to seeing the positive impact that it will have for the children and the continuation of St Peter’s as a thriving education setting in the heart of the Harrogate community.”