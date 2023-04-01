News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate primary school pupils smash fundraising target in 1000 mile cycling challenge from John o' Groats to Land’s End

A Harrogate primary school has completed an epic fundraising challenge, cycling 1000 miles from John o' Groats to Land’s End in just 24 hours.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Apr 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read

On Wednesday (March 30), teachers, pupils and parents from Hampsthwaite Primary School set off on a virtual race across the country, with the aim of raising £2,000 to help towards refurbishing their school playground.

Riders cycled at an impressive pace, each taking a 15-minute turn on one of four stationary bikes in the school hall, with quick change overs to ensure that the pedals never stopped moving.

The first day finished with a disco ride in the dark, complete with lights and motivational music until 9pm and then riders were back on the saddles again by 6.00am to continue their virtual journey.

Hampsthwaite Primary School in Harrogate have raised over £6,000 in a 1000 mile cycling challenge
There was no shortage of enthusiasm throughout, with pupils cheering on their classmates, parents and teachers.

Video messages of support were also received from cyclist Lizzie Deignan and Olympic Gold Medallist Jonny Brownlee, both sharing words of encouragement.

An online fundraising page was set-up and together with cash sponsorships, the school raised an impressive total of £6,560, exceeding the original target by over 300 per cent

Donations have come from as far as the USA, thanks to online coverage of the challenge on the Global Cycling Network show.

Hampsthwaite Primary School in Harrogate have raised over £6,000 in a 1000 mile cycling challenge
Headteacher Mrs Ross said: “I am so proud of Team Hampsthwaite and what we have collectively achieved in these past two days.

“Every child has been involved and had the chance to take a turn on the bike and the support from parents and family has been incredible.

"I am overwhelmed by the amount of money that we have raised as it will make a tremendous difference towards improving the playground, which all pupils will get to enjoy.

"I hope that this enthusiasm for cycling continues amongst the Hampsthwaite Primary School community for many years to come.”

The online fundraising page is still open and and you can make a donation by visiting https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hampsthwaitevirtualbikeride2023

