On Wednesday (March 30), teachers, pupils and parents from Hampsthwaite Primary School set off on a virtual race across the country, with the aim of raising £2,000 to help towards refurbishing their school playground.

Riders cycled at an impressive pace, each taking a 15-minute turn on one of four stationary bikes in the school hall, with quick change overs to ensure that the pedals never stopped moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first day finished with a disco ride in the dark, complete with lights and motivational music until 9pm and then riders were back on the saddles again by 6.00am to continue their virtual journey.

Hampsthwaite Primary School in Harrogate have raised over £6,000 in a 1000 mile cycling challenge

There was no shortage of enthusiasm throughout, with pupils cheering on their classmates, parents and teachers.

Video messages of support were also received from cyclist Lizzie Deignan and Olympic Gold Medallist Jonny Brownlee, both sharing words of encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online fundraising page was set-up and together with cash sponsorships, the school raised an impressive total of £6,560, exceeding the original target by over 300 per cent

Donations have come from as far as the USA, thanks to online coverage of the challenge on the Global Cycling Network show.

Hampsthwaite Primary School in Harrogate have raised over £6,000 in a 1000 mile cycling challenge

Headteacher Mrs Ross said: “I am so proud of Team Hampsthwaite and what we have collectively achieved in these past two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every child has been involved and had the chance to take a turn on the bike and the support from parents and family has been incredible.

"I am overwhelmed by the amount of money that we have raised as it will make a tremendous difference towards improving the playground, which all pupils will get to enjoy.

"I hope that this enthusiasm for cycling continues amongst the Hampsthwaite Primary School community for many years to come.”