Harrogate primary school pupils join fight against child bed poverty by hosting charity toy sale

Pupils from St Robert’s Catholic Primary School in Harrogate have raised an incredible £283.65 to support local charity Essential Needs’ bid to eradicate child bed poverty across the district.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report by Barnardo’s found an estimated 894,000 children in the UK don’t have their own bed.

They either sleep with a parent or sibling or the parent sleeps on the sofa so that the child can have their bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearing about Essential Needs’ fundraising efforts to provide free beds, St Robert’s Mini Vinnies, the youngest members of the St Vincent de Paul Society, a group set up to help tackle poverty in all forms, organised a toy sale, with proceeds helping fund duvets, pillows and bedding packs to go alongside the beds.

Lee Wright, Manager at Essential Needs, with mascot Ted and children from St Robert's Catholic Primary School who have raised £283.65 for the charity

Hannah Clarke, teacher at St Robert’s Catholic Primary School, said: “The mission of our Mini Vinnies is to see, think and do, helping tackle poverty in all forms.

"Led by our year 6 pupils, they worked hard creating posters, speaking at assemblies and getting word out so that the whole school- pupils, parents and carers alike - got involved in the toy sale.

"The turnout was outstanding and we’re extremely proud of our Mini Vinnies for stepping up to the challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Wright, Manager at Essential Needs, added: “Our mascot Ted and I were very excited to be invited along to see the toy sale in action.

"He and I would like to say a big thank you to all the pupils at St Robert’s.

"This current financial year we have funds set aside to provide up to 75 beds free of charge – the autumn term alone saw us distribute 11 – and the additional fundraising ensures we can continue to provide bed packs with them for longer.”

For more information about Essential Needs and how you can help them tackle child bed poverty across the district, visit https://essentialneeds.org.uk/