Harrogate primary school proud to win top award for inclusion from The Red Kite Alliance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rossett Acre Primary School received The Red Kite Alliance RED Award after the success of its 'No Outsiders' scheme.

Mrs Corrine Penhale, Headteacher at Rossett Acre Primary says, “Achieving the RED Award has been a whole school effort and we are so proud to be recognised for our efforts in promoting diversity and equality at Rossett Acre."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders at the Harrogate school first pledged their commitment to the RED Award in October 2022 and have since been integrating the four strands, made up of 18 key criteria, that need to be evidenced to achieve this accreditation.

Pupils of Rossett Acre Primary School in Harrogate proudly promote their ‘No Outsiders’ scheme. (Picture contributed)

The four strands are: School-wide Engagement, Actions to Eliminate Discrimination, Actions to Advance Equality of Opportunity, and Actions to Foster Good Relations.

The school's Diversity Lead, Claire Dodgson, said: "Central to our school's approach is the adoption of the 'No Outsiders' scheme, with lessons based around a series of common children's picture books relating to diversity, inclusion and awareness.

"We expect our children to express their views with kindness and consideration for the feelings of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our key message is that we are all equal and we all belong; we are all insiders, there are no outsiders in our school.”

Harrogate school wins award - Miss Kate Woodcock, Deputy Headteacher and Inclusion Manager at Rossett Acre Primary School is presented with the RED Award by CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, Mr Richard Sheriff, OBE. (Picture contributed)

Rossett Acre Primary School was awarded full RED Award accreditation after the The Red Kite Alliance’s assessment process showed that equality and diversity were not given tokenistic treatment.

Director of Red Kite Alliance, Sue Lewis, said: “Equality and Diversity clearly enjoy a special place at the heart of the curriculum at Rossett Acre.

"This is achieved through so many different strands, not only in the wholehearted adoption of the No Outsiders scheme, but also with the work of different subject leaders to embed diverse voices and individuals into the curriculum."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossett Acre Primary School is part of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy of 14 schools in North and West Yorkshire.