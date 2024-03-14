Harrogate primary school proud to win top award for inclusion from The Red Kite Alliance
Rossett Acre Primary School received The Red Kite Alliance RED Award after the success of its 'No Outsiders' scheme.
Mrs Corrine Penhale, Headteacher at Rossett Acre Primary says, “Achieving the RED Award has been a whole school effort and we are so proud to be recognised for our efforts in promoting diversity and equality at Rossett Acre."
Leaders at the Harrogate school first pledged their commitment to the RED Award in October 2022 and have since been integrating the four strands, made up of 18 key criteria, that need to be evidenced to achieve this accreditation.
The four strands are: School-wide Engagement, Actions to Eliminate Discrimination, Actions to Advance Equality of Opportunity, and Actions to Foster Good Relations.
The school's Diversity Lead, Claire Dodgson, said: "Central to our school's approach is the adoption of the 'No Outsiders' scheme, with lessons based around a series of common children's picture books relating to diversity, inclusion and awareness.
"We expect our children to express their views with kindness and consideration for the feelings of others.
"Our key message is that we are all equal and we all belong; we are all insiders, there are no outsiders in our school.”
Rossett Acre Primary School was awarded full RED Award accreditation after the The Red Kite Alliance’s assessment process showed that equality and diversity were not given tokenistic treatment.
Director of Red Kite Alliance, Sue Lewis, said: “Equality and Diversity clearly enjoy a special place at the heart of the curriculum at Rossett Acre.
"This is achieved through so many different strands, not only in the wholehearted adoption of the No Outsiders scheme, but also with the work of different subject leaders to embed diverse voices and individuals into the curriculum."
Rossett Acre Primary School is part of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy of 14 schools in North and West Yorkshire.
Among many initiatives on diversity, pupils get involved with local community organisations including Vida Grange care home, Artizans, Henshaws and Horticap.