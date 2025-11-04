Harrogate primary school praised for ‘transformative impact on pupils’ in glowing SIAMS report

A primary school in Harrogate is proudly celebrating an exceptional SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) report.

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School, a member of the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, has been praised for its deeply rooted Christian vision and its transformative impact on pupils, staff, and the wider community.

The inspection report commends the school’s ethos, stating: “The school’s Christian vision, rooted in respect, trust, and service, is central to every aspect of school life.

“It fosters a deep sense of belonging and ensures all pupils and adults are supported to flourish as unique individuals.”

Among the many highlights, the report praises the school’s nurturing environment and its positive impact on pupils’ confidence and development, stating that staff and pupils consistently surpass expectations.

It also notes that the curriculum, shaped by the school’s Christian values, inspires curiosity and encourages pupils to flourish in mind, body, and spirit.

Leaders were commended for creating an inclusive environment where all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, are exceptionally well supported academically, socially, and spiritually.

Pupils’ behaviour and strong relationships were also highlighted as fostering a sense of pride and belonging across the school community.

The report further celebrates the school’s alignment with the wider trust’s values: "The school’s deeply rooted Christian vision aligns fully with the trust’s vision.

"It creates a culture of dignity, respect, and compassion for all."

Andrew Symonds and Emma Crisell, Headteachers at Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School, expressed their pride in the school’s achievements.

“We are delighted that the SIAMS inspection has recognised the strength of our Christian vision and the nurturing environment we have built together.

"This report reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the support of our families and trust.”