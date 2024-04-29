Harrogate primary school is ‘happy and vibrant’ after retaining ‘outstanding’ rating following Ofsted visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school welcomed inspectors last month and having previously been rated 'outstanding' following a visit back in 2018, Ofsted has confirmed that the school remains ‘outstanding’.

Inspectors praised the school for its “rich and inclusive curriculum”, reporting that “staff implement the curriculum extremely well”.

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils have many opportunities to revisit and build on their prior learning.

"This means that pupils learn deeply the most important knowledge they need and the school’s use of questioning and technology in lessons is highly effective.”

Ofsted also commended the SEND provision at Western Primary, commenting that the school provides ‘highly effective, targeted support” to pupils who need it.

The report also highlighted that “pupils have very positive attitudes to learning”.

Mr Tim Broad, Headteacher at Western Primary School, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of our recent inspection, which validates not only the tremendous, day-to-day work of our wonderful staff team, but also the remarkable nature of the entire Western community which works together tirelessly in the best interests of all our pupils.

"I am very proud to lead such an exceptional group of staff and pupils and would like to extend my gratitude and admiration to everyone associated with our school for the contribution they have made, and continue to make, to the success story that is Western Primary School.”

Western Primary School, along with Oatlands Junior School and Harrogate Grammar School, was a founding school in the newly formed, Red Kite Learning Trust, in 2015.

This has grown into a multi-academy trust of 14 schools across North and West Yorkshire.

Amanda Thornton Jones, Director of Primary Education for Red Kite Learning Trust, added: “The school community is immensely proud of this recognition which underscores its commitment to providing a nurturing environment where pupils thrive.

"Pupils feel safe, thoroughly enjoy school and are encouraged to pursue their aspirations.

"Western Primary School is a school where pupils are encouraged to dream big and fly high.”