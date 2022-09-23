Harrogate primary school headteacher ‘incredibly proud’ following ‘good’ Ofsted report

The inspection in June graded the school 'good' overall, with two areas, personal development and behaviour and attitudes, being rated as ‘outstanding’.

The recently received report praised the school in many areas stating: "There is a strong sense of community in this school.

"The school’s vision, ‘excellence and happiness for all’, is clear to see in the supportive and ambitious culture leaders have established.

Pupils and teachers at Rossett Acre Primary School are celebrating receiving a 'good' rating by Ofsted

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is a firm focus on pupils’ academic success alongside their mental health and well-being.

"Pupils respond positively to the education they receive and they show high levels of motivation and a thirst for learning.

"Pupils feel valued by staff and are proud of the contribution they make to the school.

"Teachers deliver the curriculum with enthusiasm and this rubs off on the pupils as they respond with curiosity and a desire to learn.”

Mrs Penhale, Headteacher at Rossett Acre Primary School, said: “We are thrilled with our Ofsted report, particularly our two areas of ‘outstanding’ for personal development and behaviour and attitudes.

"At Rossett Acre, children are at the heart of everything we do and the Ofsted outcomes are testament to this.

"I am so incredibly proud of everyone in our school and our community who work so hard to ensure we provide a relevant, rich and fabulous education for our children – what a team.”