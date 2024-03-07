Harrogate primary school donate over £3,000 to support gardening charity’s 40th anniversary fundraising appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every year children, parents and staff at Belmont Grosvenor School join forces with Harrogate charity Horticap to run festive wreath-making and Christmas table decoration workshops.

Sourcing the foliage from Belmont Grosvenor’s 20-acres of school grounds, Horticap students spend a day with children making festive decorations which parents, friends and staff then buy to support the charity’s work.

This week, staff and students from Horticap dropped into Belmont Grosvenor School to pick up a cheque for £3,225 – proceeds from the school’s annual wreath-making sales.

Horticap Assistant Manager Phil Airey thanked Belmont Grosvenor School for the donation and gave pupils a helping hand planting some colourful pots for their school grounds.

Mr Airey said: “This is the 40th anniversary year of Horticap and we are hoping to raise £400,000 to build a new canteen and boot room for our students.

"The existing one we have at our site is the only original building left at Bluecoat Woods Nurseries.

“This money from Belmont Grosvenor School is much appreciated and will go into that fundraising pot.

"We have a wonderful relationship with Belmont Grosvenor School, built up over many years, and we should like to thank everyone at the school and nursery for their continued support.”

Miss Jo Hardy, Year 4 teacher and Charity Co-ordinator at the school, added: “Our relationship with Horticap began many years ago when we raised money to support their fund-raising efforts to create a café at their Harrogate site.

“We are delighted to be able to support their latest fund-raising appeal.