Harrogate primary school described as ‘welcoming and friendly’ after inspectors award ‘good’ rating during Ofsted visit

The primary school, which is part of the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, was visited by inspectors on 12 and 13 March.

The report described St Peter’s Church of England Primary School as a ‘welcoming and friendly school’ where children are taught ‘an ambitious curriculum’ and ‘enjoy their learning and achieve well’.

Inspectors found the work of the school to be of a consistently high standard.

The inspectors also stated that children ‘talk with maturity about a range of issues’, ‘show empathy and care for each other’ and that there is ‘a range of opportunities for children to develop their talents and interests’.

Mr Paul Griffiths, Headteacher at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, said: “It is a privilege to lead a wonderful team of dedicated and hardworking professionals who work tirelessly to provide the very best for children and their families.

"I am immensely grateful to the whole staff team for all they do.

"As a school we are very fortunate to have a hugely supportive parent body and wonderful children who help to make St Peter’s a very special place.

"We look forward to building on the many positives from the recent inspection to continue to improve our facilities and provision for the benefit of all.”

The inspectors also looked into detail at the way the school delivers its curriculum and teaches reading, mathematics and foundation subjects including history.

They concluded that the work the school has completed on its ambitious curriculum has ‘had a positive impact in many subjects’.

The school recently completed the installation of a brand-new library and work in close partnership with local independent bookshop Imagined Things to restock it with additional books.

Inspectors praised the provision for children, noting that reading is taught consistently well and that ‘pupils soon become competent readers’, they are ‘positive about reading’ and ‘proud of their new school library which is very well stocked’.

Jane Goodwin, CEO at Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, added: “This Ofsted outcome is welcomed by the school and the trust as a representation of the fantastic School that St Peter's is.

"As a happy and caring environment where everyone works hard together, all children enjoy and benefit from the quality of learning and wider experiences that staff create for them.