Harrogate primary school brings World Book Day to life with creative costumes and inspiring activities

Pupils and staff at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School in Harrogate have been celebrating World Book Day in style today.

The school has been marking the day with a host of special events and activities including making the most of their newly updated library and nurture room facilities.

Both these spaces have recently been fully refurbished with a focus on creating relaxing and nurturing spaces which enable children to embrace the joy of reading.

Prior to the day, the Eco Council at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School ran a very successful costume swap.

There were over twenty consumes donated and they all went to a new home.

At around £10 per costume, that was around £200 saved and 20 costumes that won't be thrown away.

Throughout World Book Day week, children have also enjoyed listening to stories recorded by staff and governors who chose their favourite book to share with the children.

Mr Paul Griffiths, Headteacher at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, said: “Reading for pleasure from physical books in inspiring and nurturing environments is incredibly important to us all.

"We know the impact this has on children’s emotional wellbeing and academic success.

"We are proud to have created several spaces where children can relax and embrace the joy of reading.”

On World Book Day itself, children and families showed off their creativity with a host of marvellous costumes.

Every class has also enjoyed a visit to the new school library to share the selected World Book Day focus book ‘What a Wonderful Word’.

Children explored the book which is a collection of untranslatable words from all over the world celebrating the magic of language, with beautiful original artwork and fascinating facts about each word and the culture it comes from.

This was followed up with further work in their classrooms creating their own words from a mixture or two or more words.

Children also had the opportunity to enter the schools World Book Day competition to design a new front cover for their favourite book and explain their design.

The winning designs from each year group will win a trip to Waterstones in Harrogate to take part in a special book themed workshop later in the term.