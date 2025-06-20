Harrogate primary school awarded prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag award for environmental excellence

A primary school in Harrogate has been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award for their hard work on environmental awareness.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eco Team at Oatlands Infant School, led by teacher Helen Halsall, showcased a variety of projects covering three key focus areas – biodiversity, school grounds, and transport – including initiatives such as a Bike Library and the school’s Secret Garden.

In recognition of their efforts, Eco-Schools awarded them with a prestigious ‘Distinction’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the highest level that you can receive, and it recognises the school has gone above and beyond on their eco journey.

Oatlands Infant School in Harrogate has been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award for their hard work on environmental awareness

The school has been left with only one target on their Green Flag feedback: “To continue building on your wonderful achievements next year.”

Eco Schools praised the school’s active initiatives as their greatest success, calling them ‘inspiring’.

They highlighted programs such as the Bike Bus, Bike Library, park and stride, Dr Bike sessions, and funded cycling lessons for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eco Schools stated: “You have not only reduced eco-litter and promoted sustainable transport but also cultivated a deep appreciation for eco-friendly practices among pupils - well done.”

Headteacher at Oatlands Infant School, Christopher Harrison, said: “We work hard to inspire our children and to help them to see the wonderful world around us.

"Helping children to be more eco aware at such a young age helps the inspire them to lead change in tomorrow’s world.

"We have a huge amount of support and guidance from our central team at Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, where we can share great ideas across settings, and we can’t wait to implement more initiatives in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re in the middle of our ‘Big Summer Switch-Off Campaign’, with our Eco-Council popping into classrooms to see who is keeping on top of energy usage across school.

"We’re currently calculating and working to reduce our carbon footprint.

"Additionally, we’re in talks with the council about opening our school garden to the public outside school hours.

"We’re also launching a project to support local road users in driving safely and respectfully, with our School Council taking the lead.”