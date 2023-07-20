Harrogate primary school awarded highly coveted double excellent grading following recent inspection

Brackenfield School has received a highly coveted double excellent grading from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

The school was visited by the ISI in June and received an exceptional report which highlighted the quality of the pupils’ academic and other achievements, as well as the quality of pupils’ personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school, which prepares children for independent and state options across Harrogate, was praised by ISI inspectors.

Brackenfield School in Harrogate is celebrating after receiving outstanding results following its latest inspection

They said: “Pupils of all abilities make excellent progress.

"They achieve at levels in advance of expectations for their ages and abilities, as reflected in their success in gaining places at selective senior schools.”

On being awarded a double excellent grading, Mr Joe Masterson, Headteacher at Brackenfield School, said: “We are thrilled with the result of our recent Inspection by ISI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The report is exceptionally positive about every aspect of school life and this is testament to the collective dedication of the whole school community and the Governance of Forfar Education.

"Continuing the theme of success, we have also recently been shortlisted in the Small School category of the Independent School of the Year awards.

"It is wonderful for Brackenfield to be recognised as one of the leading small independent schools in the country and I am delighted for everyone in the Brackenfield community.”

Mr John Forsyth, CEO of Forfar Education, added: “This is the first inspection to take place at Brackenfield School since Forfar Education acquired the school in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The board are thrilled that Brackenfield School has been awarded a double excellent – the highest possible standard.

"I would like to personally thank staff, parents, pupils, and the governing team at Forfar Education for their part in achieving this.