Harrogate parents urged to apply for secondary school places as deadline for applications looms

Parents and carers across the Harrogate district are being encouraged to apply for secondary school places online ahead of the deadline.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
Applications are now open and any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31.

In North Yorkshire, parents can list up to five schools in order of preference on their common application form.

They are advised to include their child’s catchment school as one of those five to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Parents across Harrogate are being encouraged to apply for secondary school places ahead of the deadlineParents across Harrogate are being encouraged to apply for secondary school places ahead of the deadline
Those applying will be offered a place on March 1, 2024.

Last year’s school admission figures revealed a total of 89.84 per cent secured their first preference, with 96.4 per cent of all families in the county who requested a school place receiving an offer from the authority for one of their top three preferences of secondary school.

North Yorkshire Council’s Leader Councillor Carl Les, said: “There is always a high demand for school places and we do our utmost to ensure that children are offered a place at their preferred primary or secondary school.

“If parents apply online it will help with the efficiency of the process, and if they can include their child’s catchment school in their application we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes.”

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/SecondarySchoolApplications

Related topics:ParentsHarrogateNorth Yorkshire