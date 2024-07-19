Harrogate nursery ‘very proud’ after receiving ‘outstanding’ rating following Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rigg Farm Montessori Nursery in Beckwithshaw has received an ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted following an inspection last month.

The nursery, which caters for 26 children a day aged between two and four, is set on a farm and includes animals for the children to feed and care for including pigs, goats and hens.

The indoor area offers extensive Montessori materials that help children with comprehension, numbers and creativity.

Ofsted said in its report that “children thrive in this highly inviting and stimulating environment”.

Rigg Farm celebrates its 30th year in 2024 and the nursery, which caters to 26 children aged between two and four a day, was given an ‘outstanding’ rating in every category.

This includes quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership.

The report said children are encouraged to become independent through its “highly ambitious” curriculum that incorporates the Montessori approach with the different areas of early learning.

Montessori is a hands-on method of learning for children that emphasises independence and respect for a child’s natural psychological, physical, and social development.

It was developed by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori.

Ofsted said children are “happy and vibrant” as they enter Rigg Farm.

The inspector added: “They show eagerness and enthusiasm about their learning and are very keen to participate in all activities that are available.”

The inspector observed children learning about different living environments with activities specially tailored by staff for an individual child’s interests.

For example, children learn about the ocean and the marine animals and wildlife that live there and engage in conversations that involve words such as ‘biomes’.

The report added that children attending Rigg Farm develop close attachments to the “caring and nurturing” staff team.

It added: “This demonstrates that they feel safe and secure at the nursery.

"Staff ensure children know the expectations of the nursery.

"Children behave remarkably well and make strong friendships with each other.”

Proprieter Terri Micallef and Manager Camilla Burroughs said: “We are very proud of the team, children and our supportive parents.

"We are thankful to be in such a wonderful and well-resourced nursery.

"As a Montessori nursery, we are so pleased our work is recognised and applauded.

"This together with our extensive outdoor and indoor facilities enable each child to thrive and develop at their own pace.”