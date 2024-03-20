Harrogate man in race to be North Yorkshire's first elected mayor hails college's plans to offer 'beacon of opportunity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During a visit to the town's education hub at Hornbeam Park, David Skaith hailed the collaborative approach taken by Harrogate College alongside local leaders and stakeholders to drive economic prosperity and educational innovation in the region.

"Harrogate's example highlights the power of collaboration in creating an environment where individuals can not only live and work but truly thrive in North Yorkshire," said Mr Skaith, an independent businessman who is standing for the Labour Party in May's mayoral election.

The support of Mr Skaith follows a meeting with Harrogate College’s Principal Danny Wild, where he was briefed on a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing key challenges and harnessing opportunities for progress

Mayoral candidate David Skaith, right, praised Harrogate College’s plans to transform the education and economic landscape in North Yorkshire after meeting Nicola Johnson and Danny Wild. (Picture contributed)

With a budget of £20 million secured from the Department of Education, Harrogate College is set to embark on the construction of a state-of-the-art campus , reaffirming its commitment to providing top-tier education to the region.

Mr Wild said, “Our collective efforts aim to nurture a vibrant and resilient local economy, where education serves as the cornerstone of progress.

"Our new facilities will serve as a beacon of opportunity, empowering learners from all backgrounds to thrive in an ever-evolving economy.

"By investing in our young people and adults, we not only uplift individuals but also bolster the economic resilience of our communities.

"Together, we can overcome challenges and seize opportunities to propel the region into a prosperous future.”

Mr Skaith also took part in a roundtable discussion about the challenges posed by an ageing population and Harrogate College’s role in retraining adults in construction, digital, finance and care to help address Harrogate’s workforce shortages and stimulate economic growth.

As well as the need for economic revitalisation, David Skaith highlighted the symbiotic relationship between housing development and job creation.

