Harrogate Ladies' College launch annual essay writing competition to celebrate International Women's Day

Harrogate Ladies' College has today (March 6) launched their Inspirational Woman Essay Competition, ahead of International Women’s Day.

The aim of the competition is to recognise and celebrate the incredible achievements of inspirational women, which are often overlooked.

It is open to primary and prep school children in Year 3, 4 and 5 from schools across Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

Pupils in Year 3 and 4 have a word limit of 500 words and Year 5 pupils have a 750 word limit.

Mrs Melissa Naylor, Head of English at Harrogate Ladies’ College, and students celebrating the launch of the Inspirational Woman Essay Competition

The essay must be written about a female that has inspired the pupils, such as a sportsperson, artist, author, historical figure, or even a grandmother or mother.

Finalists will then be invited to a special luncheon at Harrogate Ladies’ College, where the winners will be announced and presented with their prizes.

Guests will also hear the winning essays, which will be read by local inspirational women on the day.

Melissa Naylor, Head of English at Harrogate Ladies’ College, is excited to judge the essay competition.

She said: “We are thrilled to provide this platform for young writers to hone their craft.

"The competition's focus on developing writing and reading comprehension skills directly supports the Key Stage 2 curriculum and lays strong foundations for future learning.”

The Key Stage 2 Enrichment Programme, introduced by Harrogate Ladies’ College in 2023, has been designed to provide learning and development opportunities for Key Stage 2 aged pupils beyond their standard curriculum.

Mrs Naylor added: “Activities like these are crucial elements of our Key Stage 2 Enrichment Programme and the luncheon is always a special event here at College.”

The winner is each age category will receive £50 worth of book vouchers, £20 for second place and £10 for third place.

There will also be a book prize worth £50 for each first-placed school.

Last year’s winners were Layla Atkinson (Bramhope Primary), Samantha Lusted (Oatlands Junior School), and Ngozi Chikere (Harewood Church of England Primary School).

Entries for the Inspirational Woman Essay Competition will close on Friday April 4, with finalists announced on Wednesday, April 16.

The finalists’ luncheon will then take place on Wednesday, May 7.

For more information and to enter, visit https://www.hlc.org.uk/essay/