Harrogate Ladies’ College Choir named finalist in prestigious National Choir Competition
Twenty-six members of the Chapel Choir – which is made up of girls from Year 10 to Year 13 – will perform live at the Birmingham Symphony Hall on Tuesday, March 4, competing against 16 other schools in the Grand Final.
Harrogate Ladies’ College is the only school in Yorkshire to be selected as a finalist in the senior category.
After being named a finalist in 2024, and finishing runners-up in 2017, Harrogate Ladies’ College Director of Music, Mrs Kate Morgan, is excited to return to Birmingham for the 2025 Grand Final.
She said: “The Chapel Choir work so hard, and this is a wonderful result for their continued commitment.
"Everyone has been putting in extra work, as we know that high-quality choral singing needs regular rehearsal and commitment.
"Early starts, late finishes and high levels of commitment from choir members and their parents hasn’t gone unnoticed in what was a very busy Autumn term.
“Christmas concerts, performances at Bolton Abbey Priory, St Wilfrid’s Church and Ripon Cathedral together with putting our entries for this competition together made for a hectic end to 2024, but being selected in the Grand Final is a fantastic reward for everyone.”
The National Choir Competition was founded in 2008 and is hosted by Barnardo’s, a leading children’s charity which focuses on family support, homelessness and youth services.
Head of Choir and Performing Arts Prefect, Gracie, loves the sense of camaraderie and connection in the Chapel Choir.
She added: “Choir is a really lovely community.
“We all have each other’s backs, and there is a real sense of pride when we finish a concert.
“We’re all very excited to perform in Birmingham again.”
If chosen as the overall winning senior choir, the Chapel Choir will be awarded a place at Barnardo’s Young Supporters’ Concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.
