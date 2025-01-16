Harrogate Ladies’ College Choir named finalist in prestigious National Choir Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Harrogate Ladies’ College Chapel Choir is a finalist in the 2025 National Choir Competition, the largest schools and community choir competition in the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-six members of the Chapel Choir – which is made up of girls from Year 10 to Year 13 – will perform live at the Birmingham Symphony Hall on Tuesday, March 4, competing against 16 other schools in the Grand Final.

Harrogate Ladies’ College is the only school in Yorkshire to be selected as a finalist in the senior category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being named a finalist in 2024, and finishing runners-up in 2017, Harrogate Ladies’ College Director of Music, Mrs Kate Morgan, is excited to return to Birmingham for the 2025 Grand Final.

The Harrogate Ladies’ College Chapel Choir has been named a finalist in the 2025 National Choir Competition

She said: “The Chapel Choir work so hard, and this is a wonderful result for their continued commitment.

"Everyone has been putting in extra work, as we know that high-quality choral singing needs regular rehearsal and commitment.

"Early starts, late finishes and high levels of commitment from choir members and their parents hasn’t gone unnoticed in what was a very busy Autumn term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas concerts, performances at Bolton Abbey Priory, St Wilfrid’s Church and Ripon Cathedral together with putting our entries for this competition together made for a hectic end to 2024, but being selected in the Grand Final is a fantastic reward for everyone.”

The National Choir Competition was founded in 2008 and is hosted by Barnardo’s, a leading children’s charity which focuses on family support, homelessness and youth services.

Head of Choir and Performing Arts Prefect, Gracie, loves the sense of camaraderie and connection in the Chapel Choir.

She added: “Choir is a really lovely community.

“We all have each other’s backs, and there is a real sense of pride when we finish a concert.

“We’re all very excited to perform in Birmingham again.”

If chosen as the overall winning senior choir, the Chapel Choir will be awarded a place at Barnardo’s Young Supporters’ Concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.