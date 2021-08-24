Harrogate Ladies’ College celebrates GCSE success

The principal has paid tribute to their resilience.

Sylvia Brett, who has headed up the college for eight years, said: “I’m so proud of every single one of these pupils for the resilience and the determination they’ve shown in the face of so much uncertainty. They have been tested in ways they couldn’t have imagined and they all deserve to celebrate.”

Overall a quarter of all grades at the school were at the highest level of grade 9; 62 per cent were grades 9-7 grades, and 95 per cent were 9 to 4 grades. Pupils also achieved a clean sweep of top 9-7 grades in further mathematics, French, Spanish, Latin and textiles.

Sophie McHugh, from Harrogate, was among the school’s top performing pupils with ten grade 9s and one grade 8.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted with my results, I can’t quite believe it. It has been really challenging being in and out of school all the time and then not knowing whether we were going to be sitting exams or not, but I can’t wait to get back into school again in September and start to my A levels and hopefully have the full Sixth Form experience.”

Another top performer at the school was Helia Mirakhori, who also achieved an incredible ten grade 9s and one grade 8.

Helia, who lives in Leeds and is originally from Iran, said: “We had such incredible support from our teachers. They even managed to make home learning seem quite fun, but I’m definitely looking forward to being back in school next year.”

Both Sophie and Helia intend to study maths, chemistry and physics A-Levels in the school’s Sixth Form next year.

Hannah Grant, who also achieved a clean sweep of eight grade 9s and one grade 8, said: “We had so much support with online learning and tutorials, and the teachers were really focused on our wellbeing as well. They were always there to answer any questions and even when we weren’t in school it still felt like we were part of a community.”

Sylvia Brett added: “It’s only in the most challenging times that a true community shows its strength.

“I am hugely grateful to the staff who have found new and innovative ways to teach during the pandemic, and our parents who have been so supportive. I hope they are all celebrating as well.”