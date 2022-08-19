Harrogate Ladies' College celebrates brilliant A-level results

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at the school achieved top results across all subjects with 69 per cent of all grades at A*-B level; 42% at A*-A and 22% at the highest A* grade, including 100% of Further Maths grades.

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, said: “These are a fantastic set of results and a reflection of all the effort the girls, supported by our incredible staff, have put in.

“I’m particularly proud of our success in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), and that as an all-girls school we are leading the way in encouraging girls into careers in science and engineering.

Pupils at Harrogate Ladies’ College are celebrating an excellent set of A level results

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The most important thing for me though is that pupils are free to follow their own passions and aren’t restricted by their gender.

“We have girls going on to study an incredibly diverse range of subjects including Politics, Law and Comic Design and our Head of Choir has also been accepted into the Royal Marines Conservatoire.

“This has been a long journey for these pupils who sat their exams in the aftermath of Covid and all the challenges that surrounded that period, and today’s results are testament to their resilience and determination.

"They are incredible young people.”

Jessica Jones achieved three A* grades and is going on to study Medicine and Surgery at Newcastle University

Among the pupils celebrating is Chloe Foster who is heading north to the University of St Andrews to study Medicine after sweeping the board with an impressive three A*s and an A.

She said the school had nurtured her love of learning and provided lots of individual support and advice about revision and self-belief.

“I’m so happy to be where I am today and I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my education at St Andrews.

"I relished the opportunity to study STEM subjects at school and discover what I was really interested in.”

Jessica Jones, who is going on to study Medicine and Surgery at Newcastle University, achieved three A* grades.

She said: “I am so pleased and I want to thank everyone who has given me so much support and made me believe I could do this.