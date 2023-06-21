Harrogate independent school unveils widely-admired new headteacher with a 'passion for inspiring younger pupils'

The appointment of Philip Soutar as new Head of Prep School will strengthen the senior leadership team as Ashville College.

Mr Soutar is currently National Chair of the Independent Schools’ Association after being elected by more than 600 independent school heads across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will take up his role ahead of the new school year in September, having previously been head at the prestigious Rosemead Prep School and Nursery in Dulwich, South London, for the past six years earning an ‘Excellent’ grading.

Harrogate school appointment - Mr Philip Soutar will take up his role ahead of the new school year in September, having previously been head at the prestigious Rosemead Prep School and Nursery in Dulwich, South London.

A career spanning more than two decades has seen Mr Soutar specialising in independent preparatory education, including posts as Deputy Headmaster at Ackworth Junior School, near Pontefract, and Headmaster at St Wystan’s Prep School in Repton, Derbyshire.

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said: “Philip’s passion for preparatory education, and inspiring and nurturing young people, shines through.

“We are thrilled to welcome a Head of his calibre and expertise to the Ashville family, and to lead our Prep School on the next stage of its development journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Philip is an advocate of high expectations and academic success as well as a balanced all-round education, through a wide range of activities and creative experiences.

“He has dedicated the whole of his successful career to preparatory education and this unrivalled experience, coupled with his national high-level insight, makes him ideally placed to lead Ashville through the challenges and opportunities in our sector."

Mr Soutar said: “I am delighted and privileged to be taking up this important post as the Head of the Prep School at Ashville College.

"This is a return to the north of England for my family and I and we cannot wait to become part of the Ashville community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My philosophy is based around high academic expectations while achieving the balance of opportunity through art, sport, music and drama