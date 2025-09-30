Harrogate independent school named finalist in prestigious Independent School of the Year awards

An independent school in Harrogate has earned national recognition after being named a finalist in the Independent School of the Year awards.

Hundreds of schools from across the country submitted entries in all award categories, with Highfield Pre-School named a finalist for the Independent Pre-Prep of the Year award.

Highfield Pre-School is one of the UK’s leading independent pre-schools for girls and boys aged two to four years in Harrogate, and is part of the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools.

Mrs Sam Pickard, Manager of Highfield Pre-School, said: “To be recognised for a national award is a fantastic achievement, and testament to the entire Highfield Pre-School community.

“We have an incredible team of qualified Early Years professionals who are committed to providing each child with the very best Pre-School education, and this recognition is a wonderful celebration of their commitment and passion.”

Highfield Pre-School is situated in a large Victorian family house on the Harrogate Ladies’ College campus.

Weekly activities include French, Music, PE, Swimming, Early Years Yoga and Forest School in the large private gardens.

In June 2025, the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools announced a change in name to Duchy College from September 2026 as part of its evolution to a fully co-educational school from two to 18 years.

The Pre-School will be re-named ‘Duchy College Pre-School’ from the same date.

Mrs Joanna Fox, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, added: “Our Pre-School team are paramount in developing a passion for learning and a love of life in the youngest members of our family of schools.

“As we look forward to becoming Duchy College Pre-School in September 2026, this recognition is a wonderful reflection of the strong foundations we have today and the exciting future ahead.

“We are delighted to celebrate this outstanding achievement with our entire community.”

The winner of the Independent Pre-Prep of the Year will be announced at an awards ceremony in London in October.