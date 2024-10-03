Harrogate independent school announce appointment of inspiring new headteacher and deputy headteacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in Harrogate has appointed an inspiring new leadership team to build on its reputation as one of the leading independent prep schools in the district.

Mrs Sian de Gracia and Mr Chris Walker have been appointed as the new Headteacher and Deputy Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School in the village of Birstwith.

Mother-of-two Mrs de Gracia, who was born and grew up in Harrogate, joined Belmont Grosvenor School twelve years ago and has taken on a variety of leadership roles including Head of Maths, Science and STEM, before being promoted to Assistant Head in 2021, and Deputy Head in 2023.

As Headteacher, a role she took up at the start of the current academic year, Mrs de Gracia is committed to building on Belmont Grosvenor’s reputation for both academic success and personal growth, enabling children to build strong foundations to thrive in an ever-changing world.

She said: “I am eager to build on our culture of excellence, fostering both academic success and personal growth, ensuring that our students develop into confident, compassionate individuals ready to make a positive impact in the world.

“I am excited and honoured to lead this wonderful school community and my commitment is to work closely with staff, pupils and parents to nurture an inclusive environment where every child feels valued and inspired to reach their full potential.”

Alongside Mrs de Gracia, Mr Chris Walker has been promoted to Deputy Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School.

The father-of-two, who lives in Ripon, joined the school last year, having worked at Lady Lane Park School in Bingley for the past ten years.

He said: “I am delighted to be continuing my career at Belmont Grosvenor School in my new role as Deputy Headteacher.

"The school's future is very bright and I am thrilled to be able to support Mrs de Gracia in continuing to develop and grow our excellent school.

“I am still in awe of the beautiful school building and 20-acres of grounds and proud of the child-centred approach to learning which is offered throughout the school.

"It is an honour to work alongside such a dedicated, professional and immensely skilled staff team who are driven to serve the school community to the best of their ability."

Mrs de Gracia and Mr Walker are hoping to meet prospective parents and pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School’s whole school and nursery Open Day, which takes place on Thursday, October 10.

For more information about Belmont Grosvenor School, visit https://belmontgrosvenor.co.uk/