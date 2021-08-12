Harrogate headteachers congratulate GCSE students on top results after 'extremely challenging' year

Sylvia Brett, principal of Harrogate Ladies College, celebrates with GCSE students.

In the most granular figures available, 24.4% of students across Yorkshire and the Humber have today gained grades of 7 and above – equivalent to A* and A - following what has been a second year of Covid cancellations to official exams.

The number of top grades has risen from last year, but is not as high as Tuesday's A-Level results which saw 41.1% of grades awarded at A* or A.

Both GCSEs and A-Levels were assessed by teachers who used evidence such as mock exams, course work and tests to track pupil performance.

Many teachers - as well as exam regulators - have insisted the process has been thorough and fair on students who have dealt with many disruptions during a difficult school year.

Steve Mort, headteacher at St John Fisher Catholic High School, said: "We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students who have achieved record outcomes in what has been an extremely challenging year for them and their teachers.

"Ninety one per cent of students achieved English and Maths at grade 4 or above. Eighteen students received all their grades at 7 or above.

"We look forward to welcoming all those students who have applied to the associated sixth form back to school in September and wish those students who are leaving us a happy and successful future."

Ripon Grammar School, which is ranked as the North's top state secondary school, had 70% of all grades awarded at 7 and above - much higher than the regional average.

Headteacher Jonathan Webb said: “After a difficult two years of study we are delighted with this excellent set of results. Our students have shown great resilience and determination to secure the grades they need for the next phase in their path of life-long learning.

“It is important to stress that we need to see these results in their context.

“We feel our students have undertaken a rigorous and fair process of assessment at RGS and their grades represent an accurate reflection of abilities and efforts.

"As always, they have worked extremely hard and with great resilience.”

Elsewhere in England, London averaged the most top grades with 34.5% of students achieving a grade 7 or above, followed by the South East where the figure was 31.9%.

By comparison, Yorkshire and the Humber was at the bottom of the table with 24.4%