Harrogate headteacher completes three marathons in four weeks to raise money for Blood Cancer UK

Nathan Sadler took on the gruelling challenge in support of father-of-three James Badger’s bid to raise £300,000 for Blood Cancer UK to fund a research project into Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) which currently has a 10 per cent survival rate.

Mr Badger, whose three children were all pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School, lost his wife Philippa to the disease last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen runner Mr Sadler has completed the London, Leeds and Windermere marathons and so far has raised over £2,500 for the charity.

Headteacher Nathan Sadler has completed three marathons in four weeks to raise money for Blood Cancer UK

Mr Badger has so far raised almost £150,000 by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just eight days, so Mr Sadler’s marathon-running money will help to boost the coffers even further.

Mr Sadler said: “As a school community we want to do as much as we can to support James and his family in their fund-raising efforts in memory of Philippa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“James is a truly inspirational man who is driven to raise the funds needed for what could be a lifechanging research project.

"All money raised on my JustGiving page will get added directly to James Badger’s fundraising pot to help reach his target.”

Sunday’s Windermere event was the toughest marathon yet for Mr Sadler – but he was cheered across the finishing line by his three young children, and wife Jo, and knowing he had the support of the school community behind him.

Mr Sadler is now looking forward to a break from marathons for a while – although he’s in charge of the Belmont Grosvenor School running club so won’t be able to put his feet up completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad