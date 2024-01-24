Harrogate head praises 'fantastic' team at school he went to as a boy after it is rated in top 30 in North Yorkshire
Garry de Castro-Morland said he was delighted to see young pupils thriving at Starbeck Primary Academy which is based at two attractive Victorian building with extensive green outdoor areas.
Having overcome some challenging times, he paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Starbeck Primary Academy, which is now one of the highest performing primary schools in Harrogate.
“We are delighted with the 2023 outcomes which are testament to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team at Starbeck.
"As a former pupil of Starbeck Primary Academy, I am delighted to be able to provide leadership for the school and the vibrant and caring Starbeck community.
"We value every child as an individual and believe that learning should be purposeful and challenging.
"We are proud to be part of the highly inclusive and forward thinking Northern Star Academies Trust, and strive to provide the children in Starbeck with and engaging and rich curriculum that ensures that our children are motivated, active learners."
Founded in the late 1800s, Starbeck Primary Academy is steeped in community history and continues to be at the heart of the Starbeck community.
After bouncing back in the late 2010s, the school received a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted in 2019 saying that “pupils take pride in their work”.
More information: https://www.starbeckprimaryacademy.co.uk/