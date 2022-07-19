Harrogate Grammar School closed today due to extreme weather

In an email sent to parents/carers yesterday, the school said: "We have reviewed our experience of the hot weather today and taken into consideration the following:

"The classrooms seem to be tracking at least 2 to 3 degrees above the external temperature.

"The forecast for tomorrow from 1pm is 36 degrees with this rising to 38 degrees by 2pm and we have found even the temperature today to be an unbearable temperature for children to learn.

"Despite our best efforts to cool the building over the weekend, closing all the blinds, we now have high levels of residual heat in school from a very warm day today.

"Despite giving out free bottles of cold water to the children at lunch, our site team making outdoor spray stations and adjusting uniform expectations, the school has been very uncomfortable.

"The fact that we have a very strong remote learning offer, developed through two lockdowns, means that we can maintain the continuity of provision.

"As a result, we have made the decision to close the school due to the extreme weather conditions forecast.